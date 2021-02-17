West Virginia lawmakers seek intermediate court of appeals

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a defeat on the next-to-last day of the 2020 session, Republican lawmakers believe this is the year for West Virginia to finally have an intermediate court of appeals.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday afternoon took up Senate Bill 275, creating the West Virginia Appellate Reorganization Act.

SB 275 would create an intermediate court of appeals between the circuit courts and the state Supreme Court. The new court would hear non-criminal appeals of circuit court cases, family court cases and guardianships and conservatorships. The intermediate court would also have original jurisdiction over writs of mandamus and prohibition.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, has long been a supporter of an intermediate court, shepherding several attempts to create such a court through the legislative process. An intermediate court would create a thorough, efficient, predictable system of justice, Trump said…

