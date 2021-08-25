West Virginia Junior College presents $25,000 to CAMC Foundation

Charleston, W.Va. — West Virginia Junior College representatives presented a check for $25,000 to the Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation on Monday to help fund the healthcare system’s new Center for Learning and Research.

Once completed, the center will allow CAMC to expand its catalogue of academic offerings and provide more specialized training to medical professionals. The project in total is estimated to cost around $18 million and will be built in Kanawha City across from CAMC Memorial Hospital.

“We are committed to developing the healthcare workforce in West Virginia,” explained Chad Callen, Chairman of the Board at West Virginia Junior College. “Partnering to help build the Center for Learning and Research is exciting and innovative.”

Attendees tour the Mobile Nursing Lab and experience simulations

In alignment with exciting and innovative, during the presentation West Virginia Junior College also provided a look into their new state-of-the-art Mobile Simulation Lab that will be used to supplement training and education for nursing students this fall. The high-tech, enhanced RV was parked in front of the CAMC Cancer Center as officials explained its role in the new hybrid online nursing program launching from WVJC.

The associate degree program focuses on providing nursing education access to 19 rural counties. Students will be able to take classes online and attend lab and clinical experiences in their local regions in the evenings and on weekends. Some of their training will take place in the mobile lab, equipped with two patient care rooms and high-fidelity simulators.

“We are always looking for new ways to make sure communities across the state have access to educational opportunities. This groundbreaking program we are launching will take education to our rural communities, building opportunities for generations,” Callen expressed.

West Virginia Junior College has been working in education and workforce development since its founding in 1892. It now offers traditional and online programs in fields including healthcare, law, business, and information technology.

“Our goal is to build more pathways to opportunity. We look forward to seeing how this donation helps CAMC continue pushing the limits, as we try to do the same,” remarked Callen.

West Virginia Junior College Mobile Nursing Lab in front of the West Virginia State Capitol

West Virginia Junior College is an academic institution that was established in Charleston in 1892. WVJC has since expanded opening campuses in Morgantown and Bridgeport.