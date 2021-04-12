West Virginia journalists top in Best of CNHI with video

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — For the third consecutive year, Jenny Harnish of The Register-Herald was recognized for producing the best video in the Best of CNHI editorial contest.

But Harnish did not stand alone for The Register-Herald in its company’s journaism competition. Rick Barbero won first place, too, recognized as Best Photographer for a portfolio of three still photographs.

Barbero’s portfolio impressed the judges with his “wonderful knack of seeing something that others don’t see when photographing news.”

“His photo of a daughter visiting her elderly mother through a nursing home window tugs at the heartstrings,” the judges said. “So too the backside picture of a father hugging his young daughter and son in front of the family’s fire-gutted restaurant in a small southern West Virginia town.” …

