By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined with 45 states and three territories seeking information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on how it is implementing a federal law dealing substance abuse treatment and recovery.

The National Association of Attorneys General sent a letter Monday to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn seeking a progress report on implementation of the Substance Use Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities Act, as known as the SUPPORT Act.

The 2018 law, among other things, gives the FDA additional authority when it comes regulating opioid medications, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and other addictive medications prescribed for pain and often abused.

“We also recognize the vital role the FDA plays in both ensuring the safety and efficacy of opioids and encouraging the availability of non-opioid, non-addictive alternatives for the treatment of pain,” the letter stated. “This role was highlighted in the SUPPORT Act which granted new authority to the FDA while also creating new requirements … we are interested to know what the FDA has already accomplished with its new authority … and what it plans to accomplish in the future.” …

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/west-virginia-joins-majority-of-states-seeking-info-on-substance-abuse-law/article_635e9e65-a1e8-5649-a07f-c0bd31db0e63.html