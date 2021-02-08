West Virginia investment, economic development interest soars amid pandemic

By Charles Young, The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down interest in investing in West Virginia.

In fact, according to officials with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, the state has seen an uptick in economic development activity over the past year.

“The pandemic really has not impacted the West Virginia Economic Development Authority,” said Caren Wilcher, the EDA’s associate director. “We’re probably busier now than we ever have been. Really, we have not seen any impact whatsoever from the pandemic.”

The EDA, founded in 1962 as a public corporation, works in concert with the West Virginia Department of Commerce to provide the financial tools necessary to promote new and retain existing commercial and industrial development in the state…

