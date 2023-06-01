West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s welcomes Breeze Airways inaugural flight

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Breeze Airways and West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) Wednesday celebrated the arrival of Breeze Airways, the newest air carrier to offer nonstop service to Orlando, FL and Charleston, SC. This highly anticipated event marks a significant milestone for the airport and the region, enhancing travel options and connectivity for our valued passengers.

Breeze’s launch in Charleston adds two more locations passengers can reach via convenient nonstop flights from CRW, with plans to offer additional nonstop routes. The low-cost carrier brought in their Embraer E195 aircraft featuring 118 seats. In addition, the airline has ordered 80 brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

“CRW is thrilled that Breeze will begin nonstop service today to Charleston, South Carolina and Orlando,” said Airport Director & CEO Dominique Ranieri. “CRW continues to be grateful for the support of everyone who has made today possible, starting with Governor Jim Justice, Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby, the Kanawha County Commission, and the City of Charleston.”

WEST VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL YEAGER AIRPORT (CRW) WELCOMES BREEZE AIRWAYS WITH INAUGURAL FLIGHT ON MAY 31ST

Passengers and crew were treated to a party at Gate B2 featuring balloons, cookies, a decorative cake, and giveaways. A media event at the gate featured comments from Breeze Airways representatives, and airport leadership. The inaugural inbound flight from Charleston was given a ceremonial water cannon salute by the 130th AW Fire Department.

The Kanawha County Commission added the following statement, “Kanawha County is thrilled that Breeze is already expanding flights from CRW. It’s proof that the innovative partnership between the State of West Virginia, Kanawha County, and the City of Charleston is working. Great things are happening in Kanawha County!”

“The City of Charleston is excited to welcome Breeze Airways to CRW,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin. “With more direct flights to our Capital City, we are better positioned to bring more visitors to experience all that Charleston and our region have to offer.”

Those wanting to book a flight from Charleston to Orlando or Charleston, South Carolina, can do so now at wwww.flybreeze.com or via the Breeze app.

About West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW): For 75 years, West Virginia International Yeager Airport has served as an economic engine in the Mountain State. CRW offers competitive airfare to destinations worldwide with nonstop flights to leisure and business destinations aboard American, Delta, United, and Breeze Airlines. For more information visit yeagerairport.com, check us out on YouTube and Instagram, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

For more information, please contact:

Paige Withrow, Chief Marketing Officer [email protected] 304-400-5931