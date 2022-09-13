West Virginia International Yeager Airport receives $1 million grant for second phase of environmental impact statement

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The board of members of the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority (CWVRAA), during a special meeting on Monday, accepted a $1,044,049 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The funding will support the completion of Phase 2 of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed airfield, safety, and terminal improvement project at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

This Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is being completed to evaluate the potential environmental effects of the project as required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The proposed project being studied would establish standard 1,000-foot-long by 500-foot-wide runway safety areas at both ends of Runway 5-23 and runway extension to meet the takeoff runway length needs of the existing and forecast future aircraft fleet mix at CRW. Additionally, the proposed project would improve the efficiency of operations in the terminal area and modernize the terminal complex to improve the passenger experience and provide a modern and efficient terminal.

Three West Virginia Airport’s received more than $8.7 million as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

“We would like to thank Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, Congressman Mooney, and the FAA for their continued support as we work to improve CRW’s infastructure to allow us to attract additional air service and welcome visitors to West Virginia,” said CRW Airport Director and CEO, Dominique Ranieri.

The CWVRAA also formally accepted the Small Community Air Service Development Program (“SCASDP”) Grant to recruit, initiate, and support new air service to Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW) or George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) awarded to CRW last month.

100 Airport Road – Suite 175 | Charleston, West Virginia 25311 | 304.344.8033

About West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW): For 75 years, West Virginia International Yeager Airport has served as an economic engine in the Mountain State. CRW was named after Brigadier General Chuck Yeager, a West Virginia native known best for being an American patriot, a World War II fighter pilot, and becoming the first pilot in history to exceed the speed of sound. CRW offers competitive airfare to destinations worldwide with nonstop flights to leisure and business destinations aboard American, Delta, United, and Spirit Airlines. For more information visit yeagerairport.com, check us out on YouTube and Instagram, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.