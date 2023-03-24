West Virginia International Yeager Airport and Kanawha County Public Library to celebrate Hercules on his 6th birthday

WV Press Release Sharing



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) is pleased to announce the launch of a new children’s book “The Adventures of Hercules: A New Friend.” To celebrate, CRW is partnering with the Kanawha County Public Library (KCPL) to host a special storytime and birthday party with Hercules himself joining the fun.



Guests of all ages are invited to join Hercules – the Airport Wildlife Patrol Canine – and his friends from the airport and library on Monday, March 27, 2023. Activities begin at 5 pm at KCPL’s Main Library (123 Capitol Street, Charleston) in Children’s Services. “Join us for a fun and interactive reading of “The Adventures of Hercules: A New Friend.”



The event will include sharing library resources, cake, ice cream, activities, and photo opportunities with Hercules. Attendees will have a chance after the reading for a Q&A session and to purchase a copy of the book signed by Hercules!



“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share ‘The Adventures of Hercules: A New Friend’ with children and families in Charleston,” said Dominique Ranieri, Airport Director & CEO. “The event will be a fun and engaging way for children to connect with Hercules and their hometown airport.”



“KCPL is honored to host Hercules and his friends at the library on his birthday,” said Denise Norris, Children’s Librarian. “Partnering with CRW to allow young readers to meet Hercules, learn about the work he does at the airport and in the community, and discover his new book is one of many ways we open new worlds of information.”



Based on a true story, “The Adventures of Hercules: A New Friend” is a book about unexpected friendship and adventures, showing kindness, and paying attention. The beautiful, inclusive illustrations by Jim Melton take young readers behind the scenes at a busy airport and celebrate the diversity of humans and canines who work extra hard to make air travel special.



The book is now available for purchase online at Amazon, the Airport gift shop, and in select bookstores nationwide.



In addition to introducing readers to books like “Adventures of Hercules,” KCPL librarians offer free, fun, family-friendly programs for all ages. Planning is underway for the highly anticipated Summer Library Club (SLC), hosted at KCPL, from June 1 to July 31.



In addition to helping young readers in particular keep reading skills sharp during summer break, SLC is designed to engage readers and their families with members of the community and foster a lifetime love of learning.



For more information about SLC and the many other programs available, visit kcpls.org.

