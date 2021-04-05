West Virginia House, Senate disagree on limits to governor’s emergency powers

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The debate was polite, but representatives of the House of Delegates and state Senate could not hammer out a compromise Friday on a bill to limit the emergency powers of the governor.

Members of the conference committee on House Bill 2003, relating to the authority and obligations of the governor and Legislature when in declared states of preparedness and emergency, could not agree on either the Senate’s conference committee report or the House’s conference committee report.

The conference committee met Friday morning in the Senate President’s Conference Room with a large number of House members present and in the hallway to show support for the House’s position

The House version of HB 2003 puts a time limit on future states of emergency called by the governor…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/04/west-virginia-house-senate-disagree-on-limits-to-governors-emergency-powers/