By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON — Republicans in the House of Delegates successfully blocked several attempts by Democratic lawmakers Monday to amend an update to West Virginia’s public charter school pilot project.

The House adopted two out of six amendments to House Bill 2012, relating to public charter schools. The bill is on third reading and up for passage today.

HB 2012 would amend the pilot charter school program created by House Bill 206 during a special session in 2019. The bill would change the maximum number of public charter schools in a three-year period from three to 10. Approved charter schools would need an audit after two years of operation.

The bill creates a new West Virginia Professional Charter School Board as an authorizer for charter school applications. Virtual charter schools would be allowed under the bill’s provision and give charter school applicants 30 days to appeal a decision by a local authorizer, such as a county board of education, to the state Board of Education…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/02/west-virginia-house-republicans-block-attempt-to-amend-charter-school-measure/