West Virginia House passes bill to provide resources to new families

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers received criticism with the passage last summer of a near-total ban on abortion for not passing bills to help young mothers or to encourage adoption, but a bill passed by the House of Delegates Thursday was aimed at those criticisms.

The House passed a committee substitute for House Bill 2002, relating to providing support for families, Thursday in an 88-8 vote. The bill now heads to the state Senate.

HB 2002 would increase the non-family adoption personal income tax credit from $4,000 per non-family child under 18 to $5,000. If the taxpayer chooses, the credit can be spread out over a three-year period. According to a fiscal note from the Department of Revenue, the increased tax credit could return $1 million annually to eligible taxpayers.

“We have a unique opportunity to help adoptive families by raising their one-time tax credit,” said House Finance Committee Chairman Vernon Criss, R-Wood. “This goes a long way to helping the expenses involved through adoption.” …

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/w-va-house-passes-bill-to-provide-resources-to-new-families/article_60678bd7-6bfa-5fb8-b465-abb5d2c8a75f.html