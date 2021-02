Release from the West Virginia House of Delegates:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates has announced a public hearing for Monday from 9 a.m until 10 a.m. on HB2389–Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to requirements governing water quality standards

The Zoom link for the hearing will be posted on the House Committee on the Judiciary legislature webpage prior to 9 a.m. Monday.