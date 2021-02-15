West Virginia House committee approves separation of powers amendment

BY Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A constitutional amendment prohibiting the courts from interfering with future impeachment efforts by lawmakers made it through the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.

House Joint Resolution 2 introduced by Delegate Bill Anderson, R-Wood, would amend the West Virginia Constitution to limit the Supreme Court and lower courts from interfering with internal actions of the Legislature.

The language of the resolution states “No court of this state has any authority or jurisdiction … to intercede or intervene in, or interfere with, any impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate … nor is any judgment rendered by the Senate following a trial of impeachment reviewable by any court of this state.”

The resolution is a result of the impeachment of four Supreme Court justices in 2018 and their scheduled trials in the state Senate later that fall. Only one justice, Beth Walker, faced an impeachment trial that year and was acquitted by the Senate…

