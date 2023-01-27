West Virginia House bill increasing penalties for child abuse and neglect heads to the Senate

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The House of Delegates hopes to increase the penalties for child abuse and neglect — unanimously passing a bill to that effect on Thursday and sending it to the Senate.

HB 2113 increases the penalty for child abuse causing injury from the current 1-5 years to 2-10. For serious bodily injury, it goes from 2-10 to 5-15. Abuse causing substantial risk of death or serious injury goes from 1-5 to 2-10.

Second or subsequent felony offenses are subject to twice the prison time and twice the fines.

For the lesser crime of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious injury, the penalty increases from 1-5 years to 1-10. Second or subsequent felony neglect offenses are also subject to twice the prison time and fines…

