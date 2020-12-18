West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association urges West Virginians to support the hospitality and tourism industry with staycations, meal orders, and gift card purchases

Release from West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association (WVHTA) today called on West Virginians to support local businesses with meal orders, gift card purchases, and planning staycations this holiday season.

Meal orders – whether dine-in, delivery, or carryout – are imperative to our restaurants who have lost revenue not only due to the pandemic, but also from canceled holiday parties. Gift cards give an immediate boost to our local businesses to keep them going and make great gifts, while staycations increase occupancy at our hotels and lodging providers.

“We continue to advocate and push for additional stimulus relief packages so that our restaurants, hotels, and travel attractions in the state will have some much-needed relief this winter and into the new year,” Carol Fulks, Executive Director of the WVHTA, said. “While we await such relief efforts, we ask our neighbors to continue to support their fellow West Virginia businesses during this holiday season.”

While traditional dine-in, delivery, and take out options are available at many West Virginia restaurants, some are adding a holiday twist so you can experience your favorite restaurant at home this Christmas. West Virginians are encouraged to check with their favorite local restaurant to order full holiday meals, appetizers, or desserts. Many restaurants and hotels are providing in-home catering options so you can take your family meal to the next level.

West Virginians also have many great opportunities to plan for a winter staycation, or even plan ahead for later next year, at many of our great hotels, resorts, parks, and more. Planning and reserving a staycation in West Virginia is a great idea to support local lodging providers and enjoy the beauty of our state while staying close to home. Ski season has just started, so don’t forget to book your trip to be one of the first ones out on the trails.

“2020 has certainly been a trying and unique time for the hospitality and travel industry in West Virginia and across the world,” Buddy Butler, Chairman of the WVHTA Board of Directors, said. “There are so many great restaurants, hotels, travel attractions, resorts, outdoor recreational facilities and more right in our backyard. We encourage everyone to support their fellow neighbors and shop local this holiday season.”

The West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association is the official voice of the food service, lodging, convention and visitors bureaus, and travel industries in the state. The WVHTA represents the hospitality and travel industry’s interests to both governmental and private sectors. WVHTA serves as the connection between all those involved with the development of tourism in West Virginia.