West Virginia Home to Three New Almost Heaven Swings

36 Almost Heaven swing photo-ops spread across the Mountain State

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Tourism has added three new Almost Heaven swings to the Mountain State: Sportsman Park in Wirt County, Tygart Lake State Park in Taylor County, and Valley Falls State Park in Marion County. There are now 36 Almost Heaven photo-op swings available throughout the state, making it easy for travelers to access one in all regions of West Virginia. Visitors are encouraged to share their photos on social media using #AlmostHeaven.

“It is so exciting to see folks traveling from near and far to visit our Almost Heaven swings,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “These make the perfect photo-op for folks to enjoy during their spring travels and beyond. Now is the perfect time to plan your spring trip to the Mountain State!”

New Swing Locations

Sportsman’s Park – Travel along some of West Virginia’s iconic country roads to reach this serene park along the Little Kanawha River on State Route 14 in Wirt County. Enjoy the sounds of spring and the serene backdrop of the river while posing for a photo on this brand new swing, located a short walk from the parking lot.

Tygart Lake State Park – Known for its endless lake adventures, Tygart Lake State Park boasts beautiful springtime views of the 10-mile long Tygart Lake. During the warmer months, visitors can enjoy boating, swimming, kayaking, fishing and the adventure lake. Parking for the new Almost Heaven swing is located at the Tygart Dam Overlook.

Valley Falls State Park – A stop on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail, Valley Falls State Park offers hiking and biking trails along with stellar spring fishing and kayaking. Walk across the bridge from the parking area and follow the paved path toward the upper falls to enjoy this breathtaking backdrop while listening to the relaxing sound of rushing cascades.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism teamed up with students at Nicholas County Career and Technical Center to build these larger-than-life wooden swings. The pilot project began with one swing being placed in a scenic location or overlook in each of the nine travel regions. Since then, the students have built more than 30 hand-crafted swings, which can now be found in every corner of the Mountain State. The response has been overwhelmingly positive – generating tens of thousands of posts on social media, showcasing the beauty of West Virginia with the world.

For a complete list of Almost Heaven swing locations, click here.