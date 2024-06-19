West Virginia Hive Network to host 2nd annual Network and Resource Fair on June 27 in Beckley 

West Virginia Press Association

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive Network is hosting its 2nd Annual Network and Resource Fair, set for Thursday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Black Knight Conference Center, 2400 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, W.Va. This event is free and open to the public, providing an opportunity for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and community members to access a wide array of business resources.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said the Network and Resource Fair is designed to foster growth and innovation within the WV Hive’s 13-county service area. Attendees will have the chance to meet and interact with WV Hive-approved service providers and resource partners, gaining insights and support for their business ventures. Moore said this year’s lineup of vendors includes a diverse array of experts and organizations, including:

First Community Bank

Wakefield & Co., CPA PLLC

West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office

First Microloan of West Virginia

Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center

Jobs & Hope WV

Region 1 Workforce Development Board

Forge Business Solutions

JJN Multimedia

West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services

Partner Community Capital

RCAC Apex Accelerator

Jaensson Law PLLC

Ideation Digital

Sheena Pendley Design & Photography

Fayette County Chamber of Commerce

United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development

United States Patent and Trademark Office

For additional information, please contact Hannah Morgan, at [email protected] or (304) 460-4483, Ext. 114.

WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.