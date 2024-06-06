West Virginia Hive hosting ‘Coffee Talks’ session on June 14 in Richwood

Free Networking Event Held in Partnership With West Virginia Community Development Hub

West Virginia Press Association

RICHWOOD, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive Network is hosting its next “Coffee Talks” networking session in partnership with the West Virginia Community Development Hub (The Hub) from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue in Richwood. W.Va. The event is being held as part of the West Virginia Community Development Hub’s HubCAP Group Session. The public is encouraged to attend this free event, but registration is required.

Coffee Talks offers a chance to learn from successful, local entrepreneurs – Jeromy Rose of Rosewood and Dawn O’Dell of The Guest House — through an informal interview session with Judy Moore, Executive Director of the WV Hive and Deputy Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. There will be casual and guided networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders.

Rosewood is a coffee shop, antique store, florist, and offers printed T-shirts and other West Virginia-centered art. The Guest House is an Airbnb that has been helpful in bringing more lodging accommodations to the town of Richwood.

Stacy Thomas, Community Coaching Programs Director at The Hub, said, “I am thrilled to bring a Coffee Talks session to Richwood as part of the HubCAP program. As a former HubCAP community, Richwood saw incredible growth and business development over the last five years. These local entrepreneurs will share their success stories and talk about challenges and how they have overcome them.”

Moore, who also serves on the board of directors of The Hub, said, “Both Jeromy of Rosewood and Dawn of The Guest House are collaborative, community-minded individuals who have been involved in numerous initiatives. I look forward to visiting with them and hearing their stories of success and about how they have overcome small business challenges and went on to seek opportunities that offered distinct advantages for them and their customers.”

To register, please use this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hive-coffee-talks-with-the-hub-richwood-wv-tickets-910740518407

WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.