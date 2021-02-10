West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission dinged for improper contract with previous chancellor

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new legislative audit released Tuesday took the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission to task for an improper contract with its former leader during a six-month sabbatical.

The Legislature’s Post Audit Division released a report on a contract between the commission and Paul Hill, a former commission chancellor.

“It is the opinion of the Legislative Auditor that HEPC entered into a contract for consulting services with former Chancellor Dr. Hill that was categorized as a sabbatical,” the report stated. “In doing so, HEPC did not follow the competitive bidding process for such services and incurred expenses beyond what would typically be incurred.”

The commission voted at a July 9, 2018, meeting to enter into a six-month sabbatical with Hill, who was to perform services for the commission as requested and report to Mike Farrell, chairman of the commission. Hill announced his intentions to retire earlier that year, having served as chancellor since 2012…

