West Virginia Health Care Association issues statement regarding start of long-term care visitation

CHARLESTON — Today, June 17, marks the start of the phased reopening of visitation to nursing homes and assisted living communities.

According to the limited visitation plan released by Governor Justice, visits must be scheduled in advance and residents can receive no more than two guests at a time. All visitors will be screened and will need to bring a face covering.

It is important to note that, though most facilities will start in Phase Yellow today, which allows for limited visitation, some reopenings may be delayed due to high community spread. Visitors are asked to call the long-term care facility to find out if they are accepting visitors and to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the facility.

Marty Wright

Marty Wright, CEO of the West Virginia Health Care Association, added the following:

“Long-term care facilities are eager to help reunite residents with families. In recognition of the large number of loved ones who will be scheduling visits in the coming days, facilities are prepared to do their very best to accommodate all requests.

We ask that visitors please be patient with facility staff and recognize that there may be time limits on visits in order to accommodate everyone over the next few days.

The safety of long-term care residents and staff remains our top priority. While we will rejoice to see our residents reunited with their loved ones, we ask all visitors to remember that the COVID-19 virus still poses a significant threat and to be respectful of the safeguards that our facilities have in place during this phased visitation.”

—

The West Virginia Health Care Association is West Virginia’s largest trade association representing nursing facilities and assisted living communities. The WVHCA is dedicated to helping maintain high standards of care for licensed long-term care facilities through leadership, education and advocacy. Its member facilities employ more than 18,000 people and care for around 10,000 West Virginians daily.