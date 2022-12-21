West Virginia Governor Justice to introduce bill banning TikTok on state-owned computers

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite already prohibiting TikTok and other social media platforms with connections to the People’s Republic of China from state-owned computers and devices, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will offer legislation to cement that ban in stone.

During his Tuesday morning virtual COVID-19 briefing from the State Capitol Building, Justice said he will introduce a bill during the 2023 legislative session beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11, that would ban the use of TikTok, WeChat, and other social media platforms whose companies are headquartered in China from use on state government-owned computers and devices.

The statement came one day after state Senate Judiciary Committee Vice Chairman Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, wrote a letter to Justice asking him to issue an executive order to prohibit the use of TikTok and similar apps from state-controlled computers, phones, and tablets.

“Today, I am announcing I will submit a bill during the lesion to put into law that this app and all other apps owned by the Chinese government will be banned by our state government. We’ll take it one step further…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2022/12/justice-to-introduce-bill-banning-tiktok-on-state-owned-computers/