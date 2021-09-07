West Virginia Governor Justice states determination to see King Coal Highway finished

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice says he is determined to see three major highway projects in the state completed, including King Coal Highway.

During a stop in Princeton Thursday to present a scholarship winner, Justice said those highways are top priorities.

“Byrd White is retiring from the Secretary of Transportation,” he said. “Yesterday (Wednesday) he gave me the three projects I want to have done more than anything – Coalfields Expressway, King Coal Highway and Corridor H, and we’re going to get them done.”

Justice said he plans to use federal money for the projects.

“Our goal is to take the federal stimulus dollars, the federal infrastructure program … and keep doing as much as we can,” he said. “My goal it to get it all done.”

Justice said it has already taken far too long on the projects…

