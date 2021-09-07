West Virginia Governor Justice sees more bad days ahead

By J. Damon Cain, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice struck a dire tone in his Monday pandemic press briefing, first reading through a list of 24 West Virginians who had died from Covid complications over the weekend and then, after pleading for people to get vaccinated and reviewing Covid statistics that continued to worsen, said, “We’ve got more bad days in front of us than behind us.”

While the percentage of people in West Virginia who have been fully vaccinated inched ahead to 51.1 percent, the daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) showed the number of active cases had risen to 21,500, up 603 cases from Sunday and 17,896 cases from Aug. 6, one month ago.

Of the two dozen people who had died since Friday’s report, two were from Raleigh County and two – including a 47-year-old man – were from Wyoming County. The oldest was a 102-year-old woman from Doddridge County; the youngest, a 46-year-old woman from Marshall County.

“How many of them are going to die? Probably a bunch of them to tell the truth,”

Justice said, referencing the growing number of active cases in the state…

To read more: https://www.register-herald.com/health/justice-sees-more-bad-days-ahead/article_e2d04acc-0f8d-11ec-bdc6-57e270e36c29.html