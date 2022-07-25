West Virginia Governor Justice ranked fifth-most popular governor across the U.S.

By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice ranks No. 5 in a new list of the most popular governors in the United States.

The rankings come from the latest poll results released by Morning Consult, listing the approval ratings of all governors in America.

Justice ranked No. 6 in the same poll last year.

“To be among the very highest-approved governors in America is a true honor,” Justice said in a press release.

“With all the historic successes we’ve seen in West Virginia, especially in the past year, people are prouder than ever to be from this state. They’re walking around with their heads held high, and that’s exactly what this poll proves,” Justice said…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/07/justice-ranked-fifth-most-popular-governor-across-the-u-s/