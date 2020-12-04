West Virginia Governor Justice praises Trump while acknowledging all-but-certain Biden presidency

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republican Gov. Jim Justice — a friend and supporter of Republican President Donald Trump — continues to support the president but acknowledged for the first time that former Vice President Joe Biden is likely the next president.

“The more and more evidence that comes in, it surely looks like … Biden will be our president,” Justice said Wednesday during his COVID-19 briefing at the State Capitol Building.

Justice, who won election in 2016 as the Democratic nominee but switched back to the Republican Party with Trump at his side the following year, won reelection in November as the first elected Republican governor since Cecil Underwood in 1996.

Justice has often touted his friendship with Trump and the Trump family, with Donald Trump Jr. headlining several Justice political fundraisers and traveling to the state to hunt with Justice. Trump has often spoken and tweeted kind words about “Big Jim Justice.” …

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/justice-praises-trump-while-acknowledging-all-but-certain-biden-presidency/article_0941bdbe-6e46-5239-a898-936945aeac93.html