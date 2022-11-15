West Virginia Governor Justice, DHHR defend $1 million review of agency

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch defended the results of a $1 million review of the massive agency after lawmakers attacked the report as lackluster.

Speaking Monday during a virtual COVID-19 briefing with reporters from the Capitol, Justice said the report his office released last week by the McChrystal Group on an organizational assessment and strategic plan for DHHR will be implemented.

“We went out and got a credible, great report,” Justice said. “We didn’t tell them what kind of outcome to come up with, nothing. We told them to give us the best recommendations, period. And that’s what we did. Let’s absolutely analyze and work at it and try to make things better.”

The McChrystal Group report recommends agency leaders develop detailed action plans and objectives; create an executive leadership team consisting of additional deputy secretaries and integration teams; invest in leadership development beginning at the executive level down to bureaus; improve communication and collaboration; prioritize administrative process improvements…

