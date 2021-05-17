West Virginia Governor Justice announces end date for federally funded Covid unemployment benefits and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents

By Charles Boothe Bluefield Daily Telegraph and J. Damon Cain The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It did not take Gov. Jim Justice long to adapt to new pandemic realities – on dropping his own mask mandate and ending unemployment benefits in a move to encourage people to go back to work.

Just a day and a half after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it was fine for people who had been inoculated against Covid-19 to go out and about, in most situations, without a mask.

On Friday, Justice signed an executive order to immediately modify the state’s mask mandate order to state that anyone who is fully vaccinated is no longer required to wear a mask outdoors or indoors.

“I love it,” Justice said of the new CDC guidelines that he is now following.

On Wednesday, the CDC issued new guidelines that do not recommend the need for masks to be worn by those fully vaccinated unless in close proximity on public transportation like on buses or airplanes. That guidance was also echoed by President Joe Biden…

