West Virginia Governor Justice addresses fears of fuel shortage

By Jess Mancini, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Any gasoline shortage in West Virginia is being self inflicted, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday in recommending that residents stay calm.

“We basically are creating our own fuel shortage right now,” Justice said during his Wednesday pandemic briefing.

West Virginia is not significantly fed by the Colonial Pipeline that supplies Southeast U.S. states, about 45% of the consumption on the East Coast. The pipeline, which on Friday said it was the victim of a cyberattack by Russian hackers, said Tuesday it “continues to make forward progress in our around-the-clock efforts to return our system to service.”

The result has been an increase of gasoline prices, shortages and hoarding.

A small part of the fuel supplied to West Virginia is from the Colonial Pipeline, Justice said. Most of the gasoline is from the Plantation Pipeline, he said…

