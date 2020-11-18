By Charles Young

WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several North Central West Virginia communities will receive Justice Assistance Grant program funds to help create and retain jobs in the criminal justice system, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.

In all, the governor announced the awarding of $999,995.00 in JAG program funds to 40 projects statewide.

The funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a “high probability” of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system, according to a release.

“I’m extremely proud to be able to award this grant funding because I know it is going to greatly benefit dozens of communities across West Virginia,” Justice said. “At the end of the day, anything we can do to make our criminal justice system better is a win in my book. I love and appreciate the great West Virginians working in our justice system with all my soul, and I’m excited to see where this program will take us.”

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-gov-justice-awards-nearly-1-million-in-jag-funds/article_8590c1a4-16f2-5cdf-9389-6c68cafc51c5.html