West Virginia Gov. Justice announces 2021 hunting, fishing license contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s hunter and anglers have the opportunity to win the prize of a lifetime, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

Anyone who purchases a 2021 Class X, Class XJ, Class XP, Class X3 and Class XP3 license in the month of December will automatically be entered to win one of two grand prizes of a free lifetime license, one of four vacation getaways at a West Virginia state park, or one of eight West Virginia Division of Natural Resources gift bags, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“The possibility of picking up all of these prizes, but especially the lifetime license, is big-time in West Virginia,” Justice said. “We encourage everyone to sign up and get your hunting and fishing license for the upcoming year.”

This year, new licenses will be available to purchase for the first time. Those licenses include the X Plus (Class XP), an annual license that also includes the trout stamp, the X 3-Year (Class X3), a three-year Sportsman license and the X Plus 3-Year (Class XP3), a three-year Sportsman license that also includes the trout stamp. West Virginians who purchase a 2021 Class X3 or Class XP3 license during the contest will receive three entries into the lifetime license giveaway and will also have the yearly transaction fees from years two and three excluded from the price.

