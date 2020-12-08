By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON , W.Va. — The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that nine companies were selected for the first phase of an auction that will bring high-speed broadband internet to unserved regions of West Virginia.

According to the FCC, nine companies were selected as part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I Auction. The auction allocated $9.2 billion over a 10-year period to subsidize construction of high-speed gigabit internet in unserved rural areas across the U.S.

“I’m thrilled with the incredible success of this auction, which brings welcome news to millions of unconnected rural Americans who for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide,” said Ajit Pai, the outgoing chairman of the FCC. “They now stand to gain access to high-speed, high-quality broadband service.”

West Virginia was eligible to receive $766 million through the auction. Instead, the state pulled down $362.1 million for projects in 119,267 census tracts. Of that amount, the largest — $247.6 million — went to Frontier Communications…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2020/12/west-virginia-gets-362m-for-rural-broadband-work/