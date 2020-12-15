West Virginia fire department officials want to ensure a fire-free decorating season

By Eddie Trizzino, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Fairmont Fire Department responds to at least one fire caused by a Christmas tree or Christmas decorations almost every year.

Fire Capt. Dave Perkins said he is constantly on a mission to teach residents about fire prevention techniques they can adopt in their homes.

For example, he said to make sure your Christmas tree remains watered and hydrated throughout the season. He said this is a simple but necessary way to prevent the tree from catching fire, along with keeping it away from any heat sources.

“Make sure before you put the tree in the stand if it is a live tree, cut at least two inches off so it can draw water from the tree stand,” Perkins said. “Make sure you keep your tree at least three feet away from any heat source — fire places, radiators, definitely keep candles away from trees, your heat vents or even any lights that burn really bright.” …

