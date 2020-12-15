West Virginia electors cast all five votes for Trump-Pence ticket

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2020 general election ended in West Virginia Monday afternoon when the state’s five electors cast their votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

West Virginia’s electors, including Gov. Jim Justice, cast their votes during a brief ceremony in the state Capitol that was broadcast live.

Electors in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., cast their Electoral College ballots Monday, with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receiving 306 electoral votes to Trump and Pence’s 232 electoral votes. It takes 270 to be win the White House.

While Trump and Pence won West Virginia’s popular vote, Biden and Harris won the U.S. popular vote by more than 7 million votes…

