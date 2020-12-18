West Virginia driver’s license expiration dates extended through March 31

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driver’s licenses, instruction permits, Graduated License levels 1, 2 or 3 or Commercial Driver’s Licenses as allowed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration with an expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later, and identification cards will be extended until March 31, 2021, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said Thursday.

Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV’s online services portal at dmv.wv.gov and renew online or visit a local kiosk, with no changes and every other renewal cycle. Customers who were previously prohibited from renewing a license online due to a change in address may now take advantage of the new online process that utilizes the Change of Address form at go.wv.gov/dmvaddress.

When the address change is completed, the customer is provided an option to apply for updated duplicate documents and pay individually for them at the division self service website, go.wv.gov/selfservice.

Customers who have a transaction requiring in-person service or choose in-person service may get a designated appointment time at go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or call 304-558-3938. Customers also can go to any regional office for services, but appointments are encouraged to avoid lines and wait times…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2020/12/west-virginia-drivers-license-expiration-dates-extended-through-march-31/