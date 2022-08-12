West Virginia Division of Corrections staffing at crisis point

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – For the second time since taking office in 2017, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for West Virginia’s prisons and regional jails, citing severe staffing shortages and laying the blame at the feet of lawmakers.

“Our jails are in a state of emergency at this point in time,” Justice said during a virtual briefing with reporters Thursday at the State Capitol Building. “Today, I am issuing a state of emergency to address critical staffing issues or shortages with our correctional facilities across West Virginia.”

Justice issued a proclamation for a state of emergency Thursday, ordering the West Virginia National Guard to assist with staffing needs across the state’s 11 prisons, 10 regional jails, 10 juvenile centers, and three work-release sites. The agreement between the National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security can last no more than one year, though it could be extended if staffing shortages continue…

