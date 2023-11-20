West Virginia Department of Tourism launches Culinary Trail

Trail developed by West Virginia Chef Ambassador’s features their favorite stops from around the state

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Culinary Trail aims to highlight the must-visit restaurants across the Mountain State that have been selected by the inaugural class of West Virginia Chef Ambassadors. Participants will earn prizes fit for a foodie by checking in at participating restaurants.

“We invite travelers from near and far to put the West Virginia Culinary Trail on their must-do list this winter and beyond,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “While you’re tasting the best dishes the Mountain State has to offer, you might as well enjoy a side of adventure too. Plan a foodie road trip and stay a while in Almost Heaven.”

By highlighting the many world-class and unique dining destinations available to travelers in West Virginia, the Culinary Trail will encourage visitors to add a savory stop to their next adventure. Inspired by the favorite stops of the current class of Chef Ambassadors, restaurants across the state are included in this program. As new Chef Ambassadors join the program, the Culinary Trail will be updated to include their selections.

According to recent research, over half of leisure travelers are also food travelers. Since food and beverage are an integral part of any vacation, this initiative is coming at a great time for the Mountain State.

Be Among the First to Access the West Virginia Culinary Trail

To get started, visit wvtourism.com/culinary-trail and register to have the West Virginia Culinary Trail mobile passport delivered straight to your smartphone. The user checks in at each restaurant using GPS location and receives one (1) point for each check-in. As they work to complete the Culinary Trail, users can redeem their points on prizes.

The first Culinary Trail will begin November 2023. Each year, the challenge will be updated to include new locations recommended by the next class of Chef Ambassadors.

The More You Dine, the More You Earn

The West Virginia Department of Tourism is rewarding participants with exclusive gear along the way:

Check in at three (3) or more restaurants and receive a WV Culinary Trail carabiner bottle opener.

Check in at ten (10) or more restaurants and receive a chef-selected local ingredient & custom recipe card.

Check in at all restaurants and receive a locally made charcuterie tray.

“From upscale to casual bites, we want to make your efforts to eat your way around Almost Heaven worth every mile,” said Ruby. “While out and about on the West Virginia Culinary Trail, be sure to post photos of your best meals on social media using #AlmostHeaven.”

For more information, visit wvtourism.com/culinary-trail.

To access the culinary trail media kit, click here.

About the West Virginia Department of Tourism

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire. Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes. In recent years West Virginia has received accolades from top tier publications such as Outside Magazine, Frommer’s, Lonely Planet and Condé Nast Traveler.