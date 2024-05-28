West Virginia Department of Health Facilities hosts statewide tour of facilities for lawmakers

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Department of Health Facilities (DHF) continued a statewide tour of its facilities for lawmakers with a stop at Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley in May. The visit on Tuesday came following the hospital’s recent four-star designation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for rising above the national average in providing quality care.

Local lawmakers and House members of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability (LOCHHRA) participated in the visit, including the commission’s Chair, Del. Amy Summers, Del. Heather Tully, Del. Bob Fehrenbacher, Del. Ric Griffith, Del. Eric Brooks, Del. Christopher Toney, and Del. Michael Hite.

“We were delighted to welcome so many lawmakers to our facility,” said DHF Cabinet Secretary Michael J. Caruso. “We also had the opportunity to sit down for a frank and fruitful discussion on the challenges faced by our facilities. I look forward to our continued cooperation as we work to advance the important work going on in our state-run hospitals.”

The commission’s tour was the latest of several scheduled visits hosted by DHF Cabinet Secretary Michael J. Caruso to evaluate state facilities and identify areas where department leaders can work with lawmakers to enhance patient care.

“It was very exciting to see such wonderful staff taking care of our people,” said Del. Summers following the visit. “Secretary Caruso, from the moment he was hired, has worked together really well to look at the direction of our state facilities, our state employees, and what’s best for West Virginia.”

To date, LOCCHRA members have visited Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital in Huntington and William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston as part of the tour.