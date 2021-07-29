West Virginia Department of Education discusses return to school, plans for further discussion next week

By Kailee Kroll, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — School superintendents from each of West Virginia’s 55 counties gathered virtually for a meeting Wednesday during which state Department of Education leaders discussed back-to-school guidance, among other department updates.

Most specifically, county superintendents were able to hear thoughts regarding the department’s stance on mask wearing in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s revisions to its recommendations for mask wearing in schools, noting the new evidence on the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tuesday afternoon, the CDC recommended indoor masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, the CDC updated its guidance to recommend that individuals wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission of the virus…

