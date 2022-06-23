West Virginia DEP report shows PFAS contamination at 67 sites across West Virginia, outlines next steps

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Just two days before the U.S. EPA released its new health advisory levels for four members of the PFAS chemical group, the Legislative Oversight Commission on State Water Resources reviewed a report prepared for the state Department of Environmental Protection by the U.S. Geological Survey.

It showed that 67 sites across the state had at least detectable PFAS. The study was conducted from May 2019 to May 2021, with environmental samples from all 279 public water systems, which included several schools and daycares with their own treatment systems.

The study emerged from a legislative resolution creating a project to identify drinking water sources with measurable amounts of PFAS; determine processes or land use factors affecting PFAS concentrations; inform state agencies of any need for additional PFAS investigation; and assist state regulatory agencies in protecting public health by providing information on statewide PFAS distribution in source water.

The report said that of the 67 sites, 37 had levels above the reporting level of 4 ppt — parts per trillion — for two PFOA, PFOS, or both. Five sites had levels above 70 ppt. A companion Department of Health and Human Resources report said that 14 sites have surface water systems and 23 have groundwater systems…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/06/21/state-dep-report-shows-pfas-contamination-at-67-sites-across-west-virginia-outlines-next-steps/