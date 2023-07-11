West Virginia Dental Association exclusively partners with Bento to enhance dental payment experience in West Virginia

Bento’s ‘innovative platform will decrease inefficiencies with reimbursement, remove payment friction, and dramatically improve patient experiences‘

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Bento, a modern alternative to dental insurance that is revolutionizing the $120 billion dental insurance industry, has announced that it has received an exclusive endorsement from the West Virginia Dental Association.

In partnership with Bento, the WVDA will help introduce Bento’s innovative mobile and cloud-based benefit platform to more than 600 member dentists located throughout the state.

“Bento’s platform fits perfectly with digital transformation in dentistry,” said West Virginia Dental Association President, Dr. Travis Wills. “The WVDA partnered with Bento to support adoption of a dental benefits administration technology that allows dentists and patients to remove artificial barriers to care and reduce administrative costs, while improving oral health. Bento’s pay-as-you-go model is incredibly exciting because it makes oral care accessible to employers across West Virginia and large communities of uninsured individuals and families. Bento also allows dental practices and businesses to provide a platform and manage in house benefits for their team members and employees.”

The WVDA will assist Bento in promotion and coordination of activities across the organization’s ten components and with local employers. Bento’s unique business model and HIPAA-compliant platform solves many of the dental community’s issues with traditional dental benefit companies by replacing the need for employer groups, associations, and individuals to contract with a traditional insurance company. Bento will also introduce the ability for practices to offer their own customizable in-office plans, greatly increasing the number of affordable options for individuals who do not have access to dental benefits. Patients see an enhanced dental experience with the Bento Dental app that enables patients to find dentists, view pricing, receive real-time estimates, and access their dental history.

“We are honored to work with the West Virginia Dental Association to improve oral care outcomes for all West Virginians,” said Ram Sudireddy, founder and CEO of Bento. “Traditional dental insurance, which is not real insurance, has failed dentists and patients for decades. With the WVDA’s help, we’re excited to educate dentists, businesses, and individuals on the benefits of Bento’s transparent and highly efficient dental benefit platform and improving access to care across West Virginia.”

About Bento

Bento is on a mission to provide access to affordable oral care for all Americans. The company has received recognition across the dental industry earning endorsements from the American Dental Association, Massachusetts Dental Society, the Florida Dental Association, and now the West Virginia Dental Association. Headquartered in Boston, MA and with offices in Miami, FL; Bento has established the fastest growing network of dental providers with over 336,000 access points nationwide. Employer groups, associations, and individuals can now receive access to premium, affordable oral care with Bento. Learn more about how Bento is streamlining care delivery by visiting bento.net or connecting on social Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.