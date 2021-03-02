West Virginia Democrats call for greater legislative transparency

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With COVID-19 creating greater restrictions on the public’s access during the 2021 legislative session, Democratic leaders in the House of Delegates and state Senate called for better efforts at transparency for lawmakers.

Del. Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, and state Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, held a press conference Monday to raise their concerns about transparency issues.

With nearly 75 total bills passed from one chamber to the other – 30 House bills and 44 Senate bills – Zukoff and Lindsay said Republicans need to do a better job at making sure the public is not left out of the process.

“Transparency does have everything to do with trust,” Lindsay said. “We’re talking about a majority that’s been in power hour now for over five years and it’s become less and less transparent with every session.” …

