West Virginia Delegates Proclaim Feb. 3 as Freedom Day, Honoring the State’s True Emancipation History

By Crystal Good

On February 2, 2024, a momentous event at the West Virginia Capitol marked a significant milestone in West Virginia’s history. House Minority Leader Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D, Cabell, presented a proclamation declaring February 3, 1865, as Freedom Day, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved individuals on this date in 1865. This proclamation is part of Black By God’s initiative advocating for “West Virginia’s Authentic Freedom Day: A Call for Governor Justice’s Accountability to Genuine History,” highlighting the importance of acknowledging West Virginia’s full history.

Top (R-L): Pastor Matthew J. Watts, Leslie Dean, Katonya Hart, Pam Nixon, Crystal Good, Sally Roberts. Bottom: (L-R) Delegates: Shawn Fluharty, Mike Pushkin, Anitra Hamilton, Hollis Lewis, Sean Hornbuckle.

Delegate Larry Rowe introduced House Bill 4254 to make February 3 a recognized state holiday. This bill, currently under consideration, represents a significant step in honoring the African American community’s struggles and triumphs in the state’s history.

A special webinar hosted by Black Policy Day on Freedom Day, Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 10 AM, will delve deeper into this history. You can register for the webinar here: [Webinar Registration]. The session will feature speakers, including Delegate Larry L. Rowe, author Scott A. Mackenzie, and Historian John Muller, discussing the role of the Black Press during emancipation.

