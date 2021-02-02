West Virginia Covid Czar Marsh to address congressional committee on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

WVU Today

Dr. Clay B. Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar and West Virginia University Health Sciences Vice President and Executive Dean WVU Photo

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar and West Virginia University Health Sciences vice president and executive dean, will address the House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. Congressman David McKinley invited Marsh to discuss West Virginia’s successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout with the bipartisan group of legislators.

The hearing, “No Time to Lose: Solutions to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in the States” will examine the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines and will be held virtually. Marsh will represent West Virginia along with health leaders from Illinois, Michigan, Louisiana and Colorado.

State health leaders were invited to discuss supply chain status, equitable allocation and prioritization of the vaccine as well as progress and challenges that are facing states as they continue to ramp up vaccination efforts against the virus.

“Governor Justice has done a tremendous job of assembling a leadership team of the most qualified individuals from various state and local sectors that is working tirelessly to prioritize and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia,” Marsh said. “We were the first in the country to vaccinate our nursing home residents and are finishing our second doses in this highly vulnerable population. And, West Virginia was the first state to implement an online portal that allows all residents to pre-register to receive the vaccine.”

The public can view the hearing on the Energy and Commerce website or YouTube page.

