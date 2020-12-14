West Virginia County Commissioner speaks with president-elect at NACo board meeting

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett is now a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Board of Directors, and he was surprised who attended the first virtual meeting of the board that he participated in.

Puckett said he is replacing Jeff Woodrum, who is now a state senator.

“I was appointed by the state NACo,” he said, one of 90 nationwide members representing 3,069 counties.

Puckett, who is executive director of Community Connections, said this will give him a way to present the county’s issues and needs on a national platform.

In fact, during his first meeting on the board, he said he was surprised at two Zoom participants; President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris…

