West Virginia counties sustained at least $11M in damages from late winter ice storms, floods

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia officials are seeking $11.3 million in federal assistance for damage sustained during a series of winter storms followed by flooding in February and March of this year.

The state submitted applications to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, better known as FEMA, last month, seeking support for the damage that left at least 97,000 Appalachian Electric Power customers without power, some for almost three weeks in freezing temperatures.

G.E. McCabe, director of the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management, told the West Virginia Legislature Joint Committee on Flooding Monday that staff in Gov. Jim Justice’s Office had submitted the applications.

The ice storms and subsequent flooding a couple of weeks later also left some West Virginians stranded in their own homes as fallen trees and other debris blocked and damaged roads…

