West Virginia counties defying classroom reopening order dwindle; unions suing over mandate

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education didn’t take action at its emergency meeting Wednesday against the dwindling number of counties that are still defying its order to reopen classrooms.

State schools Superintendent Clayton Burch said only three counties — Gilmer, Marion and Taylor — still aren’t complying. State board members suggested they might vote Tuesday to punish continued defiance, and they heard several options from their top attorney.

Also Wednesday, the state branch of the American Federation of Teachers union filed suit against the state school board, asking a judge to quickly stop the board from forcing counties to restart in-person instruction.

The AFT’s lawsuit aims to bar the board from doing that until public school workers are “fully vaccinated.” The lawsuit projects that will be done by Feb. 15.

The National Education Association union’s state arm announced Wednesday night that it is suing, too, along the same lines — but, unlike AFT, it didn’t provide a copy of the filing…

