West Virginia Construction News magazine marks its 85th year in circulation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Construction News (WVCN) marks its 85th year in circulation this year. The publication, which is the “Voice of Construction in the Mountain State,” has represented the best of the best in West Virginia’s construction industry.

WVCN, the official publication of the Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV), has played a major role in representing the building, highway and utility construction industries in West Virginia.

First published in 1937 by P.J. Walsh, executive director of the West Virginia Contractors Association, WVCN was originally published twice a month and contained project bid information.

Over the years, WVCN integrated more story content and now includes articles on major projects, construction issues, economic and workforce development, educational topics, CAWV member highlights, and association updates. The purpose of the publication remains: To present the views and objectives of the construction industry in West Virginia and to keep members informed of the activities of the association.

WVCN reaches a pass-along readership of over 3,000 and consists of contractors, engineers, architects, legislators, government officials, business and industry, and suppliers of goods and services throughout West Virginia and surrounding states.

The editor of the publication is CAWV Executive Director Mike Clowser. The assistant editor is Cassidy Webb, CAWV communications director.

To read past issues of WVCN online, visit www.cawv.org/publications/west-virginia-construction- news.html.

The Contractors Association of West Virginia, which will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 2023, represents over 450 businesses in the highway, utility and building contracting industry throughout West Virginia.