West Virginia congressional delegation, environmentalists at odds over Biden jobs and infrastructure plan

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation are wary of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion plan to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.

But where West Virginia’s lawmakers in Washington see a boondoggle, environmental and clean energy advocates see a boon.

The plan Biden announced Wednesday in Pittsburgh would seek to transform America’s energy framework in an effort to create millions of jobs, improve housing and transportation infrastructure and embrace energy efficiency measures.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., dismissed it as a partisan proposal that goes too far.

“I am committed to working together to craft a robust surface transportation reauthorization bill and other infrastructure legislation,” Capito said in a statement. “However, that’s not what the president is proposing today. Instead, President Biden’s so-called ‘jobs’ proposal is a clear attempt to transform the economy by advancing progressive priorities in an unprecedented way.” …

