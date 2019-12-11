West Virginia Commerce Secretary says U.S. tariffs hurting some W.Va. exports

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On a day celebrating West Virginia businesses that have opened new export markets, state Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch conceded that Trump administration trade policies are presenting challenges for some state businesses.

Virginia Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch (left)talks with Larry Preiser of Preiser Scientific, located in St. Albans, following an awards ceremony at the Governor’s Reception Room Tuesday honoring state companies involved in the international marketplace.CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

“As I have traveled around the state on the listening tour; I can tell you the tariffs are having an impact,” Gaunch said after the annual Governor’s Commendation International Market Entry Awards ceremony.

As president, Donald Trump has imposed a series of tariffs or tariff increases on products imported from locales including the European Union, Canada, Mexico and, particularly, China.

Gaunch said tariffs are having impact on certain industries, especially hardwoods and automobile parts, and on trade with the affected countries.

“It seems like the China tariffs are the ones having the most impact,” he said. …

