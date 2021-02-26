West Virginia college students stand against concealed carry on campus

By Sarah Marino, Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia college students have voiced their opinion against Senate Bill 246, which would allow students and faculty to carry concealed weapons on campus.

Leann Williams is a West Virginia University student who is part of a small, unnamed activist group at the university. The group pays close attention to what’s happening in the legislature, and Williams said two years ago the campus carry bill was introduced and then reintroduced last year.

“There were huge groups of students that got to go to the Capitol and stand up against it,” said Williams.

Fighting it this year during a pandemic has proven difficult because students cannot go to the Capitol and let their voices be heard. She said because of this the group has taken a different approach by sending letters.

“It hasn’t moved yet but we want to let them know that we’re watching it and kind of show our hesitation to having guns on campus,” said Williams…

